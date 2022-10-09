NFL World Reacts To Antonio Brown Decision News
It’s difficult to see Antonio Brown ever playing in the National Football League again, but now we appear to know for sure.
Sunday morning, the former NFL star wide receiver – who had a disturbing video leak last weekend – announced his career decision on social media.
Brown will only play football moving forward with his son, who is very young.
“Only person I’ll ever play football with again is my SON,” he announced.
That won’t be in the NFL, though.
“You ain’t Lebron’s lil bro,” one fan wrote.
“Not by your choice either,” another fan added on social media on Sunday morning.
“So you’re retiring for the 8th time?” another fan wondered.
“Vontaze Burfict said he was free if you were tryna scrimmage,” another fan added.
We won’t be seeing Brown in the NFL again, that’s for sure.
