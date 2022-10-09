NFL World Reacts To Antonio Brown Decision News

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – DECEMBER 26: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts with Antonio Brown #81 during the second half of the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on December 26, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

It’s difficult to see Antonio Brown ever playing in the National Football League again, but now we appear to know for sure.

Sunday morning, the former NFL star wide receiver – who had a disturbing video leak last weekend – announced his career decision on social media.

Brown will only play football moving forward with his son, who is very young.

“Only person I’ll ever play football with again is my SON,” he announced.

That won’t be in the NFL, though.

We won’t be seeing Brown in the NFL again, that’s for sure.