NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers Unhappy News

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers on the field.

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – NOVEMBER 28: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers reacts after defeating the Los Angeles Rams 36-28 at Lambeau Field on November 28, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Aaron Rodgers wasn’t happy with the conversations taking place in the locker room following the Packers’ loss to the Giants in London on Sunday.

Cornerback Jaire Alexander reportedly said that he’s not nervous, but he will be if the Packers lose to the Jets.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button