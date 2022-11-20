NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers Report

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 02: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers looks forward before his game against the New England Patriots at Lambeau Field on October 02, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images) Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers hasn’t looked like himself for most of the 2022 regular season.

The Green Bay Packers star quarterback, who was coming off an MVP year, has not looked like an elite player at his position. The Packers have struggled, too, falling out of legitimate playoff contention.

Rodgers had an eventful offseason, though, opening up about his use of ayahuasca.

A new report about that use is going viral on social media it’s Sunday morning.

“Ayahuasca — the psychedelic brew blamed for Packers QB Aaron Rodgers’ poor performances — causes mental health problems that last MONTHS in the majority of users, Landmark study finds,” the Headline reads.

NFL fans have taken to social media to weigh in.

“Was done before winning MVP but ok You can disagree with some of Rodgers’ takes (or anyone, for that matter) without looking for any and every reason to knock him,” one fan wrote.

“Didn’t seem to hurt him last week,” one fan added.

“Explains a lot…Also is it just me or does it look like Rodgers has devolved to that stiff Jake Plummer (both appearance and performance),” one fan added.

Rodgers and the Packers are coming off a Thursday night loss to the Titans.

Green Bay will need to rebound in a major way moving forward.