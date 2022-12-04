NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers Report

PHILADELPHIA, PA – NOVEMBER 27: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers reacts against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on November 27, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers is going to play this weekend, but the latest update on his status is concerning, to say the least.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback is reportedly playing through a fractured thumb injury and a painful bruised ribs injury.

Rodgers and the Packers have yet to make a decision on potentially shutting him down for the season.

“The #Packers and Aaron Rodgers have made no decisions on sitting the four-time NFL MVP if Green Bay is eliminated from playoff contention – a scenario the team would work through with Rodgers, who will play through a painful rib contusion vs. the #Bears,” Tom Pelissero reports.

That doesn’t sound good.

“10-15 years ago we were one of the best run franchises in the league. Now we are among the worst,” one fan wrote.

“The Packers are one of the worst run organizations in football. Shut this idiot down for the year and see what you have in Jordan Love,” another fan wrote.

“I will stand by saying that extending Aaron Rodgers is the worst mistake this franchise has made,” another fan wrote.

Love has looked pretty good when he’s seen the field this year. Unfortunately for Packers fans, it’s unclear what he’ll get to play full-time.