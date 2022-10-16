NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers News

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 02: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers looks forward before his game against the New England Patriots at Lambeau Field on October 02, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images) Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers doesn’t look like himself early on Sunday afternoon.

The New York Jets and the Green Bay Packers are tied, 0-0, Midway through the first quarter. Rodgers has completed just 1 of 3 passes for 10 yards. They almost threw a pick-six on the first drive, too.

Is Rodgers 100 percent healthy?

It doesn’t sound like it.

“Well it’s dead #Packers QB Aaron Rodgers’ banged-up right thumb today, but he’s shaking out the hand after some throws during warmups. Something to monitor today against the #Jets,” Tom Pelissero reported.

The NFL world is a bit worried.

“If Rodgers is going to be unable to throw the football with that thumb then I’m begging the Packers to just put Love in so we can actually run an offense,” one fan wrote.

“Have to wonder if Rodgers’ right thumb is bothering him. He was seen flexing his hand in the pre-game warmups,” another fan wondered.

“This is tough to watch. This offense looks horrible. Is Rodgers’ thumb an issue, does anyone think?” one fan added.

The Packers and the Jets are playing on FOX.