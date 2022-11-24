NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers Admission

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is on the field against the Patriots.

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 02: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers looks forward before his game against the New England Patriots at Lambeau Field on October 02, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Aaron Rodgers admitted on Wednesday that he’s been playing through a broken thumb injury.

The Green Bay Packers star quarterback suffered a thumb injury earlier this season. He’s been playing through the pain, taping up his thumb during games.

