NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers Admission

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 02: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers looks forward before his game against the New England Patriots at Lambeau Field on October 02, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images) Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers admitted on Wednesday that he’s been playing through a broken thumb injury.

The Green Bay Packers star quarterback suffered a thumb injury earlier this season. He’s been playing through the pain, taping up his thumb during games.

But will Rodgers eventually land on the injured reserve?

“Aaron Rodgers says he has a broken thumb, nearly seven weeks after the injury happened. Is the Disclosure a precursor to Landing on injured reserve?” PFT wondered.

It seems unlikely that it’ll happen, but NFL fans are still concerned.

“It had to be asked… My first thought was it was a way to keep the team relevant in the national eye, despite the losing record,” one fan wrote.

“The timing sure is interesting,” one fan wrote.

“If they lose to Philadelphia, he’ll be placed on IR,” another fan predicted.

Rodgers, though, said on Wednesday that surgery has never been a thought and it won’t be after the season, either.

Will we see Rodgers playing the rest of the way?