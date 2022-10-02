NFL World Praying For Veteran Kicker On Saturday

CHICAGO, IL – AUGUST 10: A general view of Solider Field as the Chicago Bears take on the Denver Boncos during a preseason game at Soldier Field on August 10, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

The football world is keeping a veteran NFL kicker in its thoughts and prayers this weekend.

Chicago Bears kicker Cairo Santos will not play on Sunday against the Giants of New York.

Santos has been ruled out due to “personal reasons.”

The NFL world is praying for the veteran kicker today. We certainly hope everything is okay.

“Hope everything’s alright with Cairo Santos. He’s been a steady kicker for the #Bears these last few years. Regardless of what the personal reasons are for him missing practice, I hope he takes the time he needs,” said Jacob Infante.

“Cairo Santos is listed as questionable for Sunday because of personal reasons, it’ll suck from a football perspective if he misses but I just hope everything is good with him first,” wrote 79th & Halas Podcast.

“The Bears said personal reasons for Cairo Santos and that’s all I need to know. It’s not my business to know anything else but hope all is OK,” said Ross Read.

Cairo Santos has been an extremely reliable kicker for the Chicago Bears.

We wish him the best as he’s away for personal reasons this weekend.