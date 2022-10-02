NFL World Praying For Veteran Kicker On Saturday

A picture of cloudy sky at an NFL game.

CHICAGO, IL – AUGUST 10: A general view of Solider Field as the Chicago Bears take on the Denver Boncos during a preseason game at Soldier Field on August 10, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

The football world is keeping a veteran NFL kicker in its thoughts and prayers this weekend.

Chicago Bears kicker Cairo Santos will not play on Sunday against the Giants of New York.

Santos has been ruled out due to “personal reasons.”

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button