NFL World Praying For Sean McVay’s Family

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 09: Head Coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams looks on before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

On Tuesday afternoon, the San Francisco 49ers announced former general manager John McVay passed away at the age of 91.

“This is a very sad day for our organization and the entire football community. John McVay was a driving force in constructing teams for our five Super Bowl titles. Most importantly, John was a Hall of Fame person who built genuine and sincere relationships with front office staff, coaches and players. John’s commitment and contributions to the 49ers created the standard and tradition we strive to carry on today. Our thoughts and prayers are with the McVay family.

The football world offered their thoughts and prayers for the McVay family, including Los Angeles Rams head Coach Sean McVay – the grandson of John.

“”Former 49ers general manager John McVay has passed away at age 91, the team says. Condolences to his entire family, including his grandson Sean McVay,” NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo said.

“Awful. Condolences to the McVay family,” another fan said.

“Prayers up to Mcvay and his family. Losing loved ones is undoubtedly difficult,” added a third.

John McVay became San Francisco’s director of player personnel in 1979. He worked his way up to general manager during his first 16-year stint with the team – where he worked alongside the late Bill Walsh and George Seifert.

After leaving in 1995, he’d return for a second run with the team from 1995-2003.

Our thoughts are with the McVay family.