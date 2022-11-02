NFL World Praying For Sean McVay’s Family

Rams head coach Sean McVay against the 49ers

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 09: Head Coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams looks on before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

On Tuesday afternoon, the San Francisco 49ers announced former general manager John McVay passed away at the age of 91.

“This is a very sad day for our organization and the entire football community. John McVay was a driving force in constructing teams for our five Super Bowl titles. Most importantly, John was a Hall of Fame person who built genuine and sincere relationships with front office staff, coaches and players. John’s commitment and contributions to the 49ers created the standard and tradition we strive to carry on today. Our thoughts and prayers are with the McVay family.

