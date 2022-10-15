NFL World Praying For Cam Akers Today

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – JANUARY 09: Running back Cam Akers #23 of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates after rushing for a touchdown during the second quarter of the NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on January 09, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

On Friday afternoon, the football world learned that Cam Akers won’t be suiting up for the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

The Rams starting running back has been ruled out due to personal issues. According to a statement from head coach Sean McVay, the Rams are “working through some things” regarding Akers.

He also declined to say whether or not Akers would be with the team in the future.

Fans aren’t exactly sure what to make of the latest news, but they’re hoping Akers is doing well.

“I think so often we ignore/don’t realize the mental aspects of these players not performing up to what they think they should. Genuinely hope Akers is okay,” one fan said.

“Declined to say if he’d be a part of the team in the future??” one fan asked.

“Obviously a big boost for Darrell Henderson, and Kyren Williams becomes a more reasonable stash. Hope everything is OK with Cam,” another person said.

Hopefully Akers can get right and make his return to the starting lineup in the near future.