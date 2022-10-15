NFL World Praying For Cam Akers Today

Cam Akers is on the field.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – JANUARY 09: Running back Cam Akers #23 of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates after rushing for a touchdown during the second quarter of the NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on January 09, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

On Friday afternoon, the football world learned that Cam Akers won’t be suiting up for the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

The Rams starting running back has been ruled out due to personal issues. According to a statement from head coach Sean McVay, the Rams are “working through some things” regarding Akers.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button