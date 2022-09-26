NFL World Not Happy With Terry Bradshaw News

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JANUARY 20: Commenter Terry Bradshaw looks on prior to the NFC Championship game between the Los Angeles Rams and the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 20, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

The NFL world isn’t happy with a comment Terry Bradshaw made on the Saints quarterback situation on Sunday.

Bradshaw warned Saints quarterback Jameis Winston, saying if he isn’t careful, he’ll have his job taken by backup Andy Dalton.

“Be careful, you might lose your job to Andy Dalton.”

NFL fans aren’t happy with Bradshaw’s comment.

“All Jameis does is improve, work hard and be a great teammate. Still he gets this ridiculous slander,” one fan wrote.

“On Brand,” another fan added.

The Saints, meanwhile, say they are not considering a quarterback change.

“Well, well. We all have to play better,” Saints Coach Dennis Allen said, via Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com. “I’m not looking to single anything out, obviously we’ve got to make some corrections and we’ve got to do a better job as a group. . . . I think everybody, when you get in these situations, is kind of looking for a place, to place blame. There’s enough Mistakes to go around, I don’t really want to go there. I feel confident with Jameis. Certainly, we all need to do better and that’s what we’re gonna do.”

The job is clearly still Jameis’ to have.