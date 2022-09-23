NFL World Not Happy With Al Michaels Tonight – Here’s Why

Longtime NBC announcer Al Michaels.

BALTIMORE, MD – NOVEMBER 03: Television broadcaster Al Michaels looks on prior to the game between the Baltimore Ravens and the New England Patriots at M&T Bank Stadium on November 3, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images)

On Thursday night, the Cleveland Browns hosted the Pittsburgh Steelers in a Divisional showdown.

During the first half of action, play-by-play man Al Michaels addressed the Deshaun Watson situation. They, unfortunately, didn’t mention the women impacted by Watson’s behavior, which led to plenty of reaction on social media.

