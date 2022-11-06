NFL World Laughing At Aaron Rodgers Sideline Video

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is on the field against the Patriots.

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 02: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers looks forward before his game against the New England Patriots at Lambeau Field on October 02, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Aaron Rodgers isn’t having a good Sunday.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback, who was hoping to get his team rolling against the Detroit Lions, has already thrown two devastating red zone interceptions.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button