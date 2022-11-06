NFL World Laughing At Aaron Rodgers Sideline Video

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 02: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers looks forward before his game against the New England Patriots at Lambeau Field on October 02, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images) Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers isn’t having a good Sunday.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback, who was hoping to get his team rolling against the Detroit Lions, has already thrown two devastating red zone interceptions.

Yikes.

Rodgers, who has made it clear that his teammates need to step up, went off on the sideline during the first half.

NFL fans don’t seem to have too much sympathy for Rodgers right now, though.

A video of Rodgers’ sideline blowup has gone viral on social media on Sunday afternoon.

“Let’s check in with Aaron Rodgers,” one fan joked.

Yikes!

NFL fans seem to be amused by what’s going on with Rodgers and the Packers, though.

“Sorry Packers fans, but LOL,” one fan wrote.

“😂😂😂😂,” another fan added.

“Rodgers acting like a baby on the bench after HE screwed up!!! Pathetic!! That was totally on him 100% but if LaFluer called that play on 1st and goal he is an idiot also…two great RB’s….run the damn ball!!” another fan added.

Is Rodgers deserving of the criticism at this point in the game on Sunday?