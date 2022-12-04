NFL World Is Thinking Of Legendary Quarterback’s Family

PITTSBURGH, PA – SEPTEMBER 24: A general view of Heinz Field during the game between the Pittsburgh Panthers and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the game on September 24, 2011 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

The NFL World has been thinking about a legendary quarterback’s family this week.

TMZ Sports reported that Terry Bradshaw’s family show, The Bradshaw Bunch, would not be returning for another season, due to a health issue..

Bradshaw has been battling cancer over the past year.

“Production sources tell TMZ … the E! show was renewed for a third season and Filming was Supposed to begin last March, but around that time Terry informed producers he had a serious health condition, which demanded his full attention,” TMZ Sports reported on Thursday.

The show will not air this year, due to the health concerns.

The legendary quarterback went public with his cancer battle earlier this year. Until then, it had been kept a secret.

The NFL World has been thinking of his family.

“Prayers for him to be cancer free from here on out,” one fan wrote.

“Terry Bradshaw is one of the biggest reasons why I’m an NFL fan. As a kid, we watched Terry every time he was on TV with the Steelers. Wishing the original TB all the best and living cancer free. God Bless Terry! ” one fan added.

“Thank you for sharing your private health issues Terry. I hope the Bradshaw’s will be back on soon. I am very Thankful you are doing well now. Continue to stay healthy. I want to see your grandbaby from last December,” another fan added .

Our thoughts are with the Bradshaw family during this difficult time.