NFL World Is Shocked By Micah Parsons Decision

PHILADELPHIA, PA – OCTOBER 16: Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) looks on during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles on October 16, 2022 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. (Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys are thrashing the Minnesota Vikings, 40-3, on Sunday afternoon.

Cowboys star linebacker Micah Parsons has wreaked havoc on the Vikings all game long, but he recently had to go into the injury tent to get a knee injury checked out. Thankfully, Parsons appears to be OK.

He should be done for the day, though, given the blowout score and his importance to the team, right?

Wrong.

Parsons is now back in the game on Sunday afternoon. The NFL World is pretty shocked.

“Why was Micah Parsons back out on the field lol it’s 40-3 and he just came out of the med tent,” one fan wrote.

“Micah Parsons is…BACK IN THIS GAME!?!” one fan added.

“Parsons back in….Ummm why!?” one fan added.

“Why’s Parsons back in. He needs to rest up for next week if he’s good to play no reason to keep him in,” another fan added.

“Parsons going back in after getting his knee tweaked is WILDDD,” one fan added.

Perhaps Dallas will have answers on its Parsons decision following the game.