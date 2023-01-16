NFL World Is Shocked By John Harbaugh’s Decision

BALTIMORE, MD – NOVEMBER 18: Head Coach John Harbaugh of the Baltimore Ravens looks on from the sidelines during the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium on November 18, 2018 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

What is John Harbaugh doing?

The Baltimore Ravens, despite having multiple timeouts remaining, have let a ton of time tick off the clock late in the fourth quarter on Sunday night.

Baltimore is trailing Cincinnati, 24-17, with less than 10 seconds remaining on Sunday evening. Harbaugh’s coaching staff decided to let some seriously precious time go away with minutes remaining in the contest.

“Those Harbaugh’s and their clock management…,” one fan added.

“John Harbaugh paying Homage to Jim with this clock management,” one fan wrote.

“Horrible clock management by Harbaugh. You cannot take two Timeouts with you. What is he doing?” another fan wrote.

“Why did Harbaugh let so much clock run off earlier???” one fan added.

“John Harbaugh has the clock management ability of Captain Hook,” one fan wrote.

“If Harbaugh was upset over questions at halftime, he is about to Storm out of the press conference after upcoming questions about his clock management,” one fan wrote.

“John Harbaugh has coached his tail off tonight. But what’s up with the clock management? Very very strange,” another fan wondered.

We need answers, Jim.