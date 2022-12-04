NFL World Is Shocked By Former Player’s Death

A general view of the fans at a Denver Broncos game.

DENVER, CO – NOVEMBER 4: A general view of the field during the fourth quarter of a game between the Denver Broncos and the Houston Texans at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on November 4, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

The NFL World is mourning the loss of a former professional football player turned actor.

Brad Henke, a former NFL player who spent time with the Denver Broncos, tragically died at the age of 56.

The former NFL player went on to have a successful career in acting. He was known for his roles in “Orange Is The New Black,” “Draft Day,” “The Office” and more.

