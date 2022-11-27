NFL World Is Praying For Tristan Wirfs On Sunday

CHARLOTTE, NC – DECEMBER 26: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Offensive Tackle Tristan Wirfs (78) during an NFL football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers on December 26, 2021, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC (Photo by John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers All-Pro right tackle Tristan Wirfs was carted off the field during Sunday’s overtime loss to the Cleveland Browns.

Wirfs suffered what longtime Bucs beat Writer and columnist Rick Stroud deemed a “significant” leg injury. If he is out long-term, it will be another Blow to a Tampa Bay Offensive line that has had multiple players miss time this year.

Once it was obvious that Wirfs was hurt badly, the NFL world came together to offer prayers and positive thoughts.

“Prayers up for Tristan Wirfs,” said ESPN’s Robert Griffin III.

“Oh jeez man stretcher is out. Prayers for Wirfs,” said JC Cornell of The Draft Network.

“Prayers for Wirfs must be really bad to not show the answer,” offered YouTuber Alex Ioston.

“Oh no Wirfs went down bad… prayers up,” added Tweeter Joshua Acosta.

So far, there’s been no official diagnosis for Wirfs, who has been a standout since entering the league in 2020.

We’ll update you once one becomes available.