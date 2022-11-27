NFL World Is Praying For Tristan Wirfs On Sunday

Bucs standout Tristan Wirfs.

CHARLOTTE, NC – DECEMBER 26: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Offensive Tackle Tristan Wirfs (78) during an NFL football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers on December 26, 2021, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC (Photo by John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers All-Pro right tackle Tristan Wirfs was carted off the field during Sunday’s overtime loss to the Cleveland Browns.

Wirfs suffered what longtime Bucs beat Writer and columnist Rick Stroud deemed a “significant” leg injury. If he is out long-term, it will be another Blow to a Tampa Bay Offensive line that has had multiple players miss time this year.

