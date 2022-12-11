NFL World Is Praying For Jay Glazer On Sunday

NEW YORK, NY – MAY 15: Michael Strahan, Jay Glazer, Curt Menefee, and Jimmy Johnson attend the 2017 FOX Upfront at Wollman Rink, Central Park on May 15, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

The NFL World will be missing FOX Sports Insider Jay Glazer on Sunday afternoon.

Glazer will miss Sunday’s FOX NFL pregame show, as he’s still dealing with a bad case of COVID-19. The NFL Insider has had a tough week, although he’s starting to feel better.

The longtime NFL Insider took to social media to explain his situation.

“Welp, this freaking suckssssss. I got COVID and won’t be able to be with my @NFLonFOX family and all of you tomorrow. You gotta be freakin (bleeping) me!!! Got me pretty bad the last 5 days but feeling much better today,” they announced.

The NFL World is now praying for Glazer’s Speedy recovery.

“Feel better, boy!! You’ll catch up and pass the rest of ’em, again!” one fan wrote.

“You will be missed Jay. Push through it and get better ASAP,” one fan added.

“Get healthy, Jay,” one fan added.

“Feel better soon Jay. You’re one of the good guys in the Biz and hope you’re feeling 100% soon,” another fan wrote.

“Best wishes for a Speedy recovery, Jay. I had it in August and it kicked my butt Worse than the flu. Sending positive vibes your way,” one fan wrote.

Get well soon, Jay!