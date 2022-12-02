NFL World Is Furious With ESPN Analyst On Thursday

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – FEBRUARY 05: A view of the logo during ESPN The Party on February 5, 2016 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Mike Windle/Getty Images for ESPN)

There are a lot of ESPN analysts that fans hate because of their bad takes, but one Analyst may have crossed a line today and has the wider NFL world fuming.

During a segment on Get Up, ESPN’s Bart Scott joked that Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is “one hit away from being Pat White and going to play baseball.” The reference was to the former Dolphins quarterback who suffered a severe concussion that ended his career.

While fellow Analyst Damien Woody couldn’t help but chuckle at the remark, his other two co-hosts were not amused by Scott’s quip. White and Tagovailoa both could have suffered permanent damage from the concussions they’ve taken in their careers.

As a result, the NFL world is calling for ESPN to kick Scott off the air. Some want Woody gone too for Laughing at that joke:

Pat White was able to overcome the concussion that ended his career and went on to play minor league baseball in 2010. He also returned to football with the Virginia Destroyers in the short-lived United Football League in 2011 before returning to the NFL with Washington in 2013.

White couldn’t make the final 53-man roster in 2013, but he did join them for their preseason. He went on to play two seasons in the Canadian Football League before retiring in 2015. He is now married with two children.

So it was a bit of a low blow for Bart Scott here. Hopefully the Outrage alone is sufficient for him to own up to his mistake and apologize.