NFL World Is Debating The Daniel Jones Decision Today

TAMPA, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 22: Quarterback Daniel Jones #8 of the New York Giants warms up before their game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on September 22, 2019 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The New York Giants are 6-1 on the season thanks in large part to a superb season from fourth-year quarterback Daniel Jones. But his strong season is starting to put a decision the Giants previously made into perspective.

Spotrac noted that the New York Giants declined Jones’ fifth-year option prior to this season. But doing so might wind up costing the Giants dearly in the upcoming offseason.

Per Spotrac, the Giants would have owed Jones $22.3 million by picking up the fifth-year option on his contract. Now, the Giants will likely have to place the franchise tag on Jones – a move that could cost the Giants a whopping $31 million instead.

That $9 million difference could be the difference in whether the Giants have the cap space to sign a marquee free agent or re-sign one of their other starters to a long-term deal.

But NFL fans aren’t totally convinced that the situation is as bad as Spotrac indicates it is. Many believe that the Giants won’t tag him and will work something else out instead:

Through seven games, Daniel Jones has been playing some of the most efficient football of his career. He’s completing over 65-percent of his passes and ranks second on the team in rushing yards.

He’s not exactly Josh Allen or Patrick Mahomes out there, but Jones is doing something far more important: Getting wins.

Whether that manifests in the Giants reaching terms on a new contract or not, Jones is Proving that he’s not the Bust some have thought he was.

Will Daniel Jones get over $30 million next offseason?