NFL World Is Debating The Daniel Jones Decision Today

New York Giants Rookie quarterback Daniel Jones

TAMPA, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 22: Quarterback Daniel Jones #8 of the New York Giants warms up before their game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on September 22, 2019 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The New York Giants are 6-1 on the season thanks in large part to a superb season from fourth-year quarterback Daniel Jones. But his strong season is starting to put a decision the Giants previously made into perspective.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button