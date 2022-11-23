NFL World Is Calling For Week 13 Schedule Change

Jimmy Garoppolo drops back to pass.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – JANUARY 16: Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers looks to pass against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at AT&T Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Week 13 isn’t here yet, but NFL fans are already looking ahead to see what’s on tap.

Next week’s slate of games will feature a Sunday night Showdown between the Dallas Cowboys and the Indianapolis Colts. Several fans wanted the NFL to flex that game out of that slot.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button