NFL World Is Already Loving Mike White On Sunday

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – OCTOBER 31: Mike White #5 of the New York Jets during the first half in his first career start against the Cincinnati Bengals at MetLife Stadium on October 31, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The New York Jets benched Zach Wilson for Mike White after failing to find the end zone in Week 11’s 10-3 loss to the New England Patriots.

White quickly halted that drought Sunday.

Getting his first start of the season, White began the game by guiding Gang Green down the field for a 75-yard drive culminating in a touchdown pass to Garrett Wilson.

A jubilant MetLife Stadium crowd gave the second-year quarterback a hero’s welcome as he ignited a listless Jets offense. White even winked on the sideline for good measure.

The fast start sent the NFL world into a frenzy.

The Jets benched last year’s No. 2 pick for a former No. 171 overall selection who threw four interceptions in his last NFL game. But the offense has quickly shown more spark on Sunday.

Most fans didn’t have high expectations with White facing Trevor Siemian in a battle of backups. However, Justin Fields’ replacement signal-caller has accrued 120 passing yards and a touchdown for the Chicago Bears.

Despite trailing 10-7, White is 10-of-14 for 128 yards — already more completions and yards than Wilson tallied last week — early in the second quarter.