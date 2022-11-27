NFL World Is Already Loving Mike White On Sunday

New York Jets quarterback Mike White on Sunday.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – OCTOBER 31: Mike White #5 of the New York Jets during the first half in his first career start against the Cincinnati Bengals at MetLife Stadium on October 31, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The New York Jets benched Zach Wilson for Mike White after failing to find the end zone in Week 11’s 10-3 loss to the New England Patriots.

White quickly halted that drought Sunday.

Getting his first start of the season, White began the game by guiding Gang Green down the field for a 75-yard drive culminating in a touchdown pass to Garrett Wilson.

