NFL World Furious With AFC Championship Game Referees
The NFL World – well, everyone outside of Kansas City Chiefs fans – is pretty Furious with the AFC Championship Game referees on Sunday night.
Kansas City and Cincinnati are tied, 20-20, with less than 10 minutes to go in the fourth quarter on Sunday evening. The Chiefs’ latest drive has been kept alive by some questionable officiating rulings.
Bengals fans are furious.
“Bengals might secede from the NFL after this,” one fan wrote.
“I really don’t understand how NFL officiating gets worse year after year,” one fan added.
“Did the NFL just make up a rule in the middle of the AFC Championship game? What just happened?” one fan added.
The Bengals probably have a right to be upset with tonight’s officiating, at least on this most recent drive.
There’s still plenty of time left in the contest, though.
