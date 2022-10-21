NFL World Feels Awful For JK Dobbins Today – AthlonSports.com

© Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Just after being ruled out of Sunday’s game versus Cleveland on Friday, Baltimore running back JK Dobbins received the crushing news that he’ll need another surgery.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Ravens’ back will likely miss the next 4-6 weeks while recovering from an arthroscopic surgery required to repair his injured knee.

While the news for Dobbins is unfortunate, many around the NFL have chimed in to show their support to the Baltimore and former Ohio State running back.

“Just Brutal news for JK Dobbins Hopefully his recovery is a Speedy one and he’s able to get back on the field soon. It’s clear how much he loves playing football,” Kevin Oestreicher of Locked on Ravens tweeted in support of Dobbins Friday.

More twitter users, including Pedro Rhormes, offered sympathy to the Baltimore running back while providing a more positive view on his diagnosis when compared to other injuries seen this season.

“I feel so bad for JK Dobbins. Injuries sucks, but thank God it isn’t another torn ligament issue. Perhaps just a cleaning? Still, hope he can come back better late season. Now we gotta flip the switch to Gus Edwards and prey for a healthy version of him,” Rhormes said in a tweet Friday.

Assuming the surgery goes to plan for Dobbins, the 4-6 week timeline laid out by Schefter means the running back could potentially return to the field later this season.

However, with the array of injuries already sustained in his young NFL career, the Ravens may be hesitant to push Dobbins back into action in 2022.