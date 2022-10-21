NFL World Feels Awful For JK Dobbins Today – AthlonSports.com

Ravens running back JK Dobbins

Just after being ruled out of Sunday’s game versus Cleveland on Friday, Baltimore running back JK Dobbins received the crushing news that he’ll need another surgery.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Ravens’ back will likely miss the next 4-6 weeks while recovering from an arthroscopic surgery required to repair his injured knee.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button