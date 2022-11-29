NFL World Celebrating Patrick Mahomes, Wife’s Announcement

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is on the sideline.

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – SEPTEMBER 19: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs greets his fiance Brittany Matthews prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

On Monday night, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany welcomed their second child into the world.

Their son’s full name is Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III. The MVP quarterback announced that his son was 7 pounds, 8 ounces at birth.

