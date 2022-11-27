NFL World Believes Head Coach Will Be Fired Tomorrow

A general view of the fans at a Denver Broncos game.

DENVER, CO – NOVEMBER 25: Quarterback Case Keenum #4 of the Denver Broncos drops back to pass in a general view in the second quarter of a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on November 25, 2018 in Denver, Colorado . (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

An NFL head coach is going to be fired on Monday.

That’s what the NFL world is believing following Sunday afternoon’s results, anyway.

The Denver Broncos lost to the Sam Darnold-led Carolina Panthers on Sunday afternoon. Most of the NFL world believes first-year head Coach Nathaniel Hackett will be fired on Monday.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button