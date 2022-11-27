NFL World Believes Head Coach Will Be Fired Tomorrow

DENVER, CO – NOVEMBER 25: Quarterback Case Keenum #4 of the Denver Broncos drops back to pass in a general view in the second quarter of a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on November 25, 2018 in Denver, Colorado . (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

An NFL head coach is going to be fired on Monday.

That’s what the NFL world is believing following Sunday afternoon’s results, anyway.

The Denver Broncos lost to the Sam Darnold-led Carolina Panthers on Sunday afternoon. Most of the NFL world believes first-year head Coach Nathaniel Hackett will be fired on Monday.

“If Hackett isn’t fired tomorrow, then I think it’s safe to say he will last the rest of the season. Last week made sense to keep him with the holiday. Not this week,” one fan wrote.

“Broncos have to fire Hackett by tomorrow, no? I get front office made horrible trade for washed up Russ but this so clearly isn’t gonna work,” another fan added.

“Surely they have to fire Hackett Tonight or tomorrow,” another fan added.

“You have to fire Hackett tomorrow. He has lost control of everything. I didn’t think it possible to be Worse than Joseph and Fangio, but here we are. He is,” one fan added.

Will the Broncos prove the NFL world to be correct and fire head Coach Nathaniel Hackett on Monday?