NFL World Amazed By Cowboys Kicker On Sunday Night

Former Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher celebrates after hitting a field goal.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – OCTOBER 20: Brett Maher #2 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates kicking a 63-yard field goal during the second quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles in the game at AT&T Stadium on October 20, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

It’s exceptionally hard to hit field goals of 60 yards or more, which is why so few have been made in the 100-year history of the NFL. But for Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher, 60 yards is the money zone.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button