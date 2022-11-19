NFL Workouts: Rourke, Scarlett

A notable name from north of the border will begin NFL workouts next week. Nathan Rourkethe standout quarterback of the British Columbia Lions, has multiple visits set up, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter (Twitter link).

The 24-year-old had a highly productive career at the University of Ohio, where he threw for 7,457 yards and 60 touchdowns in three seasons. He displayed a dual-threat skillset as well, adding 2,634 yards and 49 touchdowns on the ground. That set the stage for his impressive first season as the Lions’ starter in 2022.

Taking on the No. 1 role for his Hometown team, Rourke set an all-time CFL record for completion percentage in a season (78.7%) while leading the team to an 8-1 record to begin the year. A foot injury stalled his campaign, limiting him to just 10 regular season contests, although he did return in time for the playoffs. Overall, the 6-2, 210-pounder finished the year with 3,349 passing yards, 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He rushed for 304 yards and another seven touchdowns, leading to Most Outstanding Canadian honors at this week’s league Awards ceremony.

Veteran CFL Reporter Farhan Lalji notes that Rourke will begin workouts on Nov. 21, and that more than two dozen NFL teams have expressed interest in him. His ongoing recovery to full health will require a follow-up surgery and prevent him for participating in certain drills, however (Twitter links). Rourke will be seeking an opportunity to compete for an NFL backup role during the spring.

While he attempts to follow in the footsteps of the likes of Warren Moon, Joe Theismann and Doug Flutie in making the CFL-to-NFL jump, here is one other workout note from the NFL this week: