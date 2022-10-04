NFL Workouts: Dolphins, Lions, Kindley

In light of the recent injuries to the starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoaand the prospect that he could miss some time, the Dolphins worked out three quarterbacks todayaccording to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network. Ben DiNucci, Jake Frommand Reid Sinnett all auditioned in Miami for the depth spot.

DiNucci has some experience helping out in a tough spot from his time with the Cowboys two years ago when both starting quarterback Dak Prescott and backup Andy Dalton were injured. They got one opportunity to start against the Eagles before being benched for the Winner of a Cooper Rush–Garrett Gilbert battle.

Fromm has had a bit of trouble finding the success he enjoyed in college at the NFL level. Since being drafted in 2020, Fromm has served as a backup for the Bills and Giants. They got two starts while with the Giants that delivered uninspiring returns.

Sinnett has no regular season in-game experience, but he has spent time previously with the Dolphins. Miami ended up going with familiarity, signing Sinnett to their practice squad. This is all a practice in contingencies as the Dolphins can still rely on backup quarterbacks Teddy Bridgewater and Skylar Thompson.

Here are a few other workout notes from across the NFL, starting with a bunch of kickers: