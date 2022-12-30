NFL Workout Rumors: Dolphins QBs, Jarwin

The Dolphins Hosted a workout today including some interesting free agent names, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC2. The tryout included quarterbacks Kyle Lauletta and Jack Coan and wide receivers Isaiah Coulter and Tarik Black.

Lauletta was a fourth-round draft pick for the Giants back in 2018. He spent one season in New York as Eli Manning‘s backup and, in his Lone NFL appearance, threw five incompletions including an interception. Lauletta spent the next few seasons on offseason and practice Squad rosters for the Eagles, Falcons, Browns (twice), and Jaguars. Most recently, Lauletta was the seventh overall pick in the 2022 USFL Draft, going to the Pittsburgh Maulers where he would start two games for one of the league’s worst teams. On a team that started four different quarterbacks over the year, Lauletta completed 31 of 63 pass attempts for 269 yards, adding 18 rushing yards on three carries. He was claimed off waivers by the New Jersey Generals but, with the USFL season over, he is available to audition for NFL teams.

Coan signed with the Colts as an undrafted rookie this past offseason after a strong collegiate career at Wisconsin and Notre Dame. They failed to make the Colts initial 53-man roster, getting waived in final roster cuts. He has since been drafted by the San Antonio Brahmas in the 2023 XFL Draft. The audition of multiple quarterbacks has some underlying concern as a starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa deals with more concussion issues.

Coulter is a former fifth-round pick by the Texans out of Rhode Island in 2020. He spent the first half of his rookie season on injured reserve and was eventually waived before the 2021 season. Coulter would sign with the Bears, remaining a presence on the team’s practice squad from then until November 1 of this season. He would rebound again after being released, signing to the Bills practice squad before getting released once again earlier this month.

Black went undrafted in 2021 after a shortened senior year at Texas. Black had transferred to Austin after three years at Michigan where he had to compete for targets with Nico Collins and Donovan Peoples-Jones. Unfortunately for Black, a worldwide Pandemic would lead to a shortened 2020 season, giving him only six games of production as a Longhorn. Black signed as an undrafted free agent with the Colts and started the season on their practice squad. After getting released midseason, Black would eventually join the Jets on the practice squad. He was called up last year for a game against the Bills, in which he would secure his first NFL catch.

