NFL Workout Rumors: Basham, Dobbs, Raiders, Beckham

Veteran defensive end Tarell Basham is quickly back to work in trying to secure his spot on an NFL roster, spending the day in Tennessee is a free agent visit, according to ESPN’s Field Yates. He’s been available for three days and has clearly been busy trying to find his fourth NFL home.

This display of resilience is nothing new for the 28-year-old. After disappointing as a third-round pick in Indianapolis, Basham was waived partway through only his sophomore season in the league. He was claimed the next day by the Jets but failed to produce much more in the next season and a half. In his final year in New York, Basham decided to have a career year starting nine games for the Jets and recording career Highs in sacks (3.5), tackles for loss (5.0), and quarterback hits (13).

They capitalized on that performance, signing a two-year, $5.5MM contract to join the Cowboys. Basham rewarded Dallas with a season much like his last in New York, matching his sack total and racking up three tackles for loss and 11 quarterback hits. His second year with the team hit a bit of a snag, though. A thigh injury in the fourth quarter of the team’s season-opening loss to the Buccaneers Landed Basham is an injured reserve. He would eventually return to the active roster, after sitting out seven weeks, but would only play eight more snaps as a Cowboy before being released earlier this week.

The Titans could certainly use the depth in a season that currently shows them with fifteen players on IR, Tops in the NFL. Basham likely wouldn’t start for Tennessee if signed to the team but he could certainly provide some strong depth behind starting defensive ends Jeffery Simmons and DeMarcus Walker.

Here are few other workout Rumors from around the NFL, starting with a former AFC North quarterback looking for a new home: