NFL will help finance Tennessee Titans new stadium

The National Football League will help finance a new Tennessee Titans stadium in Nashville if Metro Council members approve the proposal to build a $2.1 billion venue a few blocks from the deteriorating Nissan Stadium next year.

NFL owners approved a combination of loans and grants valued at $200 million for the project at their meeting on Wednesday, the Titans confirmed. The funds were approved as part of the league’s G4 Stadium Program.

Nashville’s stadium deal was one of six new major renovations or rebuilds that the league owners considered Wednesday, Titans representatives said. The owners also approved financing for a new Buffalo Bills stadium proposal.

The investment represents only 10% of the estimated cost for a new enclosed stadium with 60,000 seats in Nashville. It’s part of a larger financing deal negotiated by the Titans and Mayor John Cooper’s office in October, which is now being considered by Council members.

