NFL wild-card schedule: 49ers vs. Seahawks open weekend, Bucs vs. Cowboys on MNF

The NFL released its wild-card schedule Sunday night, with the postseason kicking off Saturday with the 49ers hosting the Seahawks at 4:30 pm ET. Here’s what you need to know:

Seattle advanced to the postseason, securing the final wild-card spot, after their win over the Rams and the Packers’ loss to the Lions.

The Buccaneers will host the Cowboys at 8:15 pm ET on “Monday Night Football.”

All six games in the opening playoff round feature a rematch from the regular season, including matchups between Chargers and Jaguars, Dolphins and Bills, Giants and Vikings and the Ravens and Bengals.

Wild-card weekend schedule

Saturday, Jan. 14

Seahawks at 49ers, 4:30 p.m. ET (Fox)

Chargers at Jaguars, 8:15 p.m. ET (NBC)

Sunday, Jan. 15

Dolphins at Bills, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Giants at Vikings, 4:30 p.m. ET (Fox)

Ravens at Bengals, 8:15 p.m. ET (NBC)

Monday, Jan. 16

Cowboys at Buccaneers, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Which teams have the bye

The Chiefs (14-3) routed the Raiders on Saturday to clinch the AFC’s top seed and earn a first-round bye. They begin the postseason hosting a Divisional round game at Arrowhead Stadium.

In the NFC, the Eagles clinched the top seed and home-field advantage throughout the postseason with a win over the Giants on Sunday.

Required reading

(Photo: Kyle Terada / USA Today)