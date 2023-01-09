NFL wild-card schedule: 49ers vs. Seahawks open weekend, Bucs vs. Cowboys on MNF
The NFL released its wild-card schedule Sunday night, with the postseason kicking off Saturday with the 49ers hosting the Seahawks at 4:30 pm ET. Here’s what you need to know:
- Seattle advanced to the postseason, securing the final wild-card spot, after their win over the Rams and the Packers’ loss to the Lions.
- The Buccaneers will host the Cowboys at 8:15 pm ET on “Monday Night Football.”
- All six games in the opening playoff round feature a rematch from the regular season, including matchups between Chargers and Jaguars, Dolphins and Bills, Giants and Vikings and the Ravens and Bengals.
Wild-card weekend schedule
Saturday, Jan. 14
- Seahawks at 49ers, 4:30 p.m. ET (Fox)
- Chargers at Jaguars, 8:15 p.m. ET (NBC)
Sunday, Jan. 15
- Dolphins at Bills, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)
- Giants at Vikings, 4:30 p.m. ET (Fox)
- Ravens at Bengals, 8:15 p.m. ET (NBC)
Monday, Jan. 16
- Cowboys at Buccaneers, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Which teams have the bye
The Chiefs (14-3) routed the Raiders on Saturday to clinch the AFC’s top seed and earn a first-round bye. They begin the postseason hosting a Divisional round game at Arrowhead Stadium.
In the NFC, the Eagles clinched the top seed and home-field advantage throughout the postseason with a win over the Giants on Sunday.
Required reading
(Photo: Kyle Terada / USA Today)
.