NFL wild-card playoff losers: What’s next for Vikings, Chargers and others?

Six of the NFL’s 14 playoff Qualifiers reached the end of the road during wild-card weekend.

The Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers got blown out. The LA Chargers and Minnesota Vikings suffered stunning defeats, and the Miami Dolphins and Baltimore Ravens fell short despite valiant efforts.

Now these teams, only one of which (Tampa Bay) made the Playoffs last year, will settle in for a long offseason and try to figure out how to get back to this point and beyond. Achieving that feat will require work — heavy lifts for some, and reasonably moderate tasks for others.

Here’s a look at where things stand for these six eliminated squads, the most pressing questions of their offseason and why they should or shouldn’t feel good about their chances for rebounds.

GO DEEPER With eight NFL playoff teams left, which has the best chance to win it all?

Baltimore Ravens

How it ended: Although shorthanded, with quarterback Lamar Jackson sidelined for a sixth straight week, Baltimore put up a good fight and had a chance to take a fourth-quarter lead before collapsing and losing 24-17 to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Biggest concern of the offseason: Everything revolves around the future of Jackson, who when healthy is an MVP candidate, and deserves to be paid like one of the top players at his position. Jackson and the Ravens have failed to agree on a long-term deal thus far, but what happens when the sides return to the negotiating table this offseason? Will Jackson, who is representing himself and is believed to be seeking a fully guaranteed deal, get what he wants? Or will another stalemate ensue, forcing the Ravens to use the franchise tag (which means a $45 million cap hit)? Could the situation become untenable and lead to a tag-and-trade scenario? Once the Ravens gain clarity at quarterback, then they can turn their attention to finally finding consistent, difference-making production at wide receiver, which represents one of their greatest positions of need.

GO DEEPER Zrebiec: Questions about Lamar Jackson’s future in Baltimore aren’t going away

Biggest reason for optimism: Despite swirling Rumors about his contract frustrations as the Ravens’ season entered its final stages, Jackson has been silent. He did, however, recently post to his Instagram story: “When you have something good, you don’t play with it. You don’t take chances losing it. You don’t neglect it. When you have something good, you pour into it. You appreciate it. Because when you take care of something good, that good thing takes care of you too.”

A message to the Ravens, who went 2-4 (including the playoff loss) without him? People close to Jackson believe all hope is not lost, and that he still wants to be in Baltimore. So, if that desire remains mutually strong (and the Ravens have seen how challenging life without Jackson can be), then they should be able to continue their union. A long-term deal would be much more cap friendly and thus give Baltimore flexibility to further strengthen the roster around Jackson. The Ravens have a strong defense, Talented up-and-comers on both sides of the ball. They will need to add another difference-maker or two to their secondary, defensive line and receiving unit. If they can do that, and as a result ease pressure on Jackson and help protect him, the Ravens should return to the ranks of the AFC elite.



Brandon Staley kept his job with the Chargers, but not his offensive coordinator. (Mark J. Rebilas/USA Today)

LA Chargers

How it ended: With Brandon Staley’s Squad blowing a 27-0 lead and watching the Jaguars go on a 31-3 run to win on a 36-yard field goal at the horn.

Biggest concern of the offseason: Staley’s game management and the Chargers’ ability to better position Justin Herbert for success. Playing and losing leading wide receiver Mike Williams to injury in a meaningless regular-season finale, and then losing in the Playoffs after taking a 27-0 lead, all seem like fireable offenses despite the fact Staley did get his team to the Playoffs for the first time since 2018. But Chargers brass is bringing him back for a third season. Staley fired Offensive Coordinator Joe Lombardi and quarterbacks Coach Shane Day. Rampant injuries did stunt the offense, however, the problems didn’t end there. Herbert is too talented for his unit to go 10 straight games without scoring a third-quarter touchdown, and do so again in the playoffs.

GO DEEPER After firing Joe Lombardi, Chargers Coach Brandon Staley must get next OC hire right

Biggest reason for optimism: The Chargers have the most important piece of the puzzle: Herbert, who is in line for a contract extension. And they have three stars on defense in Khalil Mack, Joey Bosa and Derwin James. They just need to find an Offensive Coordinator who understands the importance of balance to ease pressure on Herbert, young additions at wide receiver and tight end and more impact players on defense. If they can address those areas, they should return to the postseason in 2023.

Miami Dolphins

How it ended: With them pushing the Bills to the Brink of elimination, despite having to play third-string quarterback Skylar Thompson and with one of their top weapons (Jaylen Waddle) hobbled and largely ineffective.

GO DEEPER Kahler: For the Dolphins, a season of promise, an offseason with a big question

Biggest concern of the offseason: Whether Tua Tagovailoa is indeed the man. Rookie head Coach Mike McDaniel certainly came in and salvaged Tagovailoa’s career, and the aggressive moves by general manager Chris Grier made in the offseason helped as well. For a good chunk of the season, Tagovailoa looked like an MVP candidate. Then came the second half, when his effectiveness dipped and he missed the home stretch and playoff game after suffering another concussion. The Dolphins say they remain committed to Tagovailoa, but words mean very little. Will they look for more durable or accomplished options (Jackson, Tom Brady)? This team is built to compete, but the Dolphins will only go as far as their quarterback takes them.

Biggest reason for optimism: Despite the ups and downs, this team remained competitive in McDaniel’s first season at the helm. Everyone expected Buffalo to Blow Miami out, and the Dolphins had a legit chance to win. If Tagovailoa is indeed the guy, and if he’s able to stay on the field, Miami could take another step forward and build on its first playoff appearance in six seasons and only its second in 14 years.

Minnesota Vikings

How it ended: After ranking among the top NFC teams all season, the 13-4 Vikings got upset in the opening round of the playoffs, falling 31-24 to the Giants.

Biggest concern of the offseason: The salary cap. The Vikings currently find themselves roughly $13 million over the cap. The spending limit will likely go up some, and could create some flexibility, but not enough to comfortably address a middling defense and also sign Kirk Cousins ​​and Justin Jefferson to contract extensions (both are entering the final season on their respective deals). Year 1 under Kevin O’Connell definitely produced a lot of positives, but he and GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah have plenty of work to do to ensure progress continues.

GO DEEPER Where can the Vikings make changes for 2023? Let’s review the defensive film vs. Giants

Biggest reason for optimism: The Lions are on the rise, but the Packers could be looking at a time of transition, and the Bears are still a ways off. So, remaining a division leader seems possible. Keeping the core intact should rank among the goals of the offseason, but a number of high-paid veterans could be on the move as Adofo-Mensah works to make the roster younger and more effective in key areas.



The Seahawks can franchise tag Geno Smith if they can’t work out a multiyear deal. (Cary Edmondson/USA Today)

Seattle Seahawks

How it ended: The Seahawks dramatically exceeded expectations in 2022. Rather than rebuilding without Russell Wilson, they became more competitive with the resurgent Geno Smith spearheading a run to the playoffs. But the magic ran out with a 41-23 loss at San Francisco.

Biggest concern of the offseason: Re-signing Smith, who proved he can serve as more than a bridge quarterback. A reasonable multiyear deal should be attainable. But the franchise tag is another option. Then the Seahawks could use handsome draft capital to address other roster needs, rather than taking a quarterback with an early pick.

GO DEEPER Five Seahawks offseason priorities: QB plan, fortify trenches, add another weapon and more

Biggest reason for optimism: Crossing quarterback off the needs list would be huge. Upgrades to the defensive front rank high on the priority list, and game-changing talent could be had with Seattle’s two first-round picks (fifth and 20th). Seattle can also further build around Smith with its two second-rounders (currently 38th and 53rd). A multiyear deal for Smith rather than the franchise tag would also preserve salary cap space for the Seahawks to acquire additional talent in free agency, positioning themselves for another step forward next season.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

How it ended: In embarrassing fashion, Tampa Bay got blown out 31-14 at home by the Cowboys in what could represent the end of an era.

Biggest concern of the offseason: What Brady plans to do going forward. Brady said he would take some time to assess his situation, but he certainly appeared to be saying Goodbye as he tipped his cap and waved to the home fans as he left the field. He then thanked the local media for how they had treated him the last three years. A Brady departure will trigger a series of moves and a roster rebuild. Even if he did return, changes on the coaching staff seem likely. Tampa Bay GM Jason Licht would also have to pull off a series of moves to upgrade a defense that rapidly declined, plus figure out how to position the offense for improvements in the run game.

Biggest reason for optimism: Eh, there really isn’t one. Brady didn’t sound like he was done with football, but he definitely sounded done with Tampa. And the Bucs are significantly over the cap, so a roster purge is likely. After three years on the big stage and one Super Bowl run, the Buccaneers seem to be headed back to irrelevance for a spell.

(Top photo of Kirk Cousins: Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)