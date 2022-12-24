NFL Weet 16 TV coverage maps for Christmas Eve, Christmas games

The NFL Week 16 already began with a Thursday night matchup between the Jaguars and Jets. This week has a change.

Most of the games will be played on Saturday with Christmas weekend. Three games will be played on Christmas Day, one is Monday night and 10 will be on Saturday split between CBS and FOX like a typical Sunday.

The Saturday night game of Raiders-Steelers will air on NFL Network.

On Sunday, FOX, CBS and NBC will each have one game.

On Saturday, CBS will have a single broadcast and FOX will air two games in every market.

Below are the TV coverage maps for the games on Saturday and the TV schedule for Sunday’s games.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe to Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:

Previous shows:

and