NFL Week Seventeen for South Carolina Football

With the regular season winding down to only one week before the Playoffs start, professional football intensifies, meaning competition is tougher. The many Gamecocks in the league supply the intensity that these games require, making them more important.

Despite the many injuries that the former Gamecocks have suffered, the impact of some of South Carolina’s finest is still felt around professional football.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button