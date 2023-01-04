NFL Week Seventeen for South Carolina Football

With the regular season winding down to only one week before the Playoffs start, professional football intensifies, meaning competition is tougher. The many Gamecocks in the league supply the intensity that these games require, making them more important.

Despite the many injuries that the former Gamecocks have suffered, the impact of some of South Carolina’s finest is still felt around professional football.

Although there were some disappointing performances for some of the former Gamecocks, some also plugged in their best games of the year. Here are the week 17 performances by the Gamecocks in the league.

Damiere Byrd, Falcons WR – Byrd had a quiet game against the Cardinals, catching one pass for 12 yards in a win over the Cardinals.

Jadeveon Clowney, Browns EDGE – Clowney totaled five tackles, three being solo, in a win against the Commanders.

Ryan Succop, Buccaneers K – Succop had perhaps his worst game of the season, only hitting one of three field goals he attempted and missing one of the two extra points he attempted. Despite him leaving 7 points off the board, the Buccaneers were still able to win handily.

Ernest Jones, Rams LB – Jones was all over the field Sunday, tallying nine tackles in a disappointing loss to the Chargers.

DJ Wonnum, Vikings LB – Wonnum totaled three tackles in an abysmal defensive performance by the Vikings in a blowout loss to the Packers.

Shi Smith, Panthers WR – Smith had a career game against the Buccaneers, catching four passes for a career-high 70 yards. Smith also caught a touchdown in the loss to the Buccaneers.

Stephon Gilmore, Colts CB – Like the Colts’ defense, Gilmore had an unsatisfactory game, posting only three tackles.

Melvin Ingram, Dolphins LB – Ingram had one tackle in a close loss to the Patriots. Week 17 is in the books for the NFL, but how did the former South Carolina Gamecocks perform this past week?

