NFL Week 9: Top trending, viral Moments from Packers-Lions, more

Week 9 of the NFL season kicked off on the first Sunday after the league’s trade deadline as several players debuted with new teams. But one team in particular struggled early after notably not making a trade near the deadline — and the Packers’ head coach and star quarterback were not pleased.

Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions

Lil Wayne sounds off on Rodgers

The Lions entered their Week 9 game against the division-rival Packers with the worst scoring defense in the NFL. Aaron Rodgers, meanwhile, entered the game with an 18-6 career record against the Lions. Yet Rodgers threw three interceptions as the Lions held the Packers scoreless until the middle of the third quarter and eventually upset their NFC north foes 15-9.

The Packers’ stunning loss dropped them to 3-6 on the season. Packers fans are not happy with their team or its superstar quarterback, including rapper Lil Wayne.

FOX Sports Analyst and Undisputed co-host Shannon Sharpe was similarly blunt in his assessment of Rodgers after the loss.

Rodgers getting frustrated… against Detroit?!?

Both Rodgers and head Coach Matt LaFleur were dumbfounded after Rodgers’ first interception.

Then, after throwing another interception to star Lions rookie pass-rusher Aidan Hutchinson, cameras spotted Rodgers looking visibly frustrated on the phone to the coach’s booth.

Rodgers again showed frustration after throwing another interception in the third quarter.

Buffalo Bills at New York Jets

Sauce angel!

Jets star Rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner — who not only intercepted Bills quarterback Josh Allen but also had the game-sealing pass Breakup on a fourth-down Allen heave — celebrated by pretending to make a snow angel.

Jets troll Bills’ stadium renderings

A small detail in the Bills’ recently released stadium renderings – a scoreboard showing Buffalo with a 24-3 lead over the Jets – went unnoticed by many, but not the Jets, who used it to troll the Bills after their win Sunday.

Cowherd, Schwartz rip Bills

The Jets’ defense was on full display in their win over the Bills Sunday, but that didn’t stop FOX Sports’ Colin Cowherd and Geoff Schwartz from criticizing Buffalo’s poor performance.

Carolina Panthers at Cincinnati Bengals

Cincy celebrates Mixon’s performance

Bengals running back Joe Mixon had a historic day, scoring a franchise-record five touchdowns in Cincinnati’s Rout of the Panthers. And Mixon and his teammates were ready to celebrate his scores in style, including with a Lambeau Field-style leap, a Rob Gronkowski-esque Spike from center Ted Karras, a dance with wide receiver Tee Higgins and an amazing callback to Remember The Titans:

This guy is probably loving what he’s seeing:

Minnesota Vikings at Washington Commanders

Taylor “Him”icke?

The Commanders entered their home game against the one-loss Vikings as underdogs, but took an early lead – although not without some controversy. Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke connected with receiver Curtis Samuel on a deep touchdown pass, but got some help when Vikings defensive back Camryn Bynum ran into a referee. The result stood, as referees are considered part of the field by the NFL rulebook, but social media was buzzing about the play.

Nevertheless, Commanders fans are still thrilled with Heinicke’s performance in place of the injured Carson Wentz:

Miami Dolphins at Chicago Bears

“Stop it!”

Justin Fields’ heroics kept the Bears in a close one with the high-powered Dolphins offense all game. Miami’s defense, including new star addition Bradley Chubb, had issues bringing him down all afternoon.

Although Mike McDaniel’s offense, helmed by Tua Tagovailoa helped Miami keep pace, McDaniel apparently resorted to begging for Mercy when it comes to stopping Fields.

But a drop from Bears receiver Equanimeous St. Brown on 4th down allowed the Dolphins to Escape Chicago with a 35-32 win.

Los Angeles Chargers at Atlanta Falcons

Dicker the hero!

Cameron Dicker, signed to the Chargers’ practice squad Thursday, nailed a last-second field goal in a 20-17 win over the Falcons in Atlanta on Sunday and was carried off the field by his new teammates.

Dicker has had a crazy journey this year, as outlined by FOX Sports’ Emmanuel Acho: