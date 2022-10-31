NFL Week 9 odds and totals: Opening spreads for every NFL game

NFL Week 9 features some interesting spreads and totals as we hit the halfway point of the 2022 NFL season. The Eagles open as 13-point favorites when they travel to Houston on Thursday. It’s not surprising to see a Philadelphia team that has been the best team in football favored by nearly two touchdowns, and the Texans continue to be one of the worst teams in football.

The Buffalo Bills continue to be favored by double-digits as they’re nearly two-touchdown favorites when they play the Jets. Yep, those Jets that are two games above .500 are nearly two-touchdown underdogs.

The Chiefs return off their bye and host Tennessee on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City are 11-point favorites against the Titans. It’s not known whether we should expect to see Ryan Tannehill return to start after missing Week 8 with an ankle and stomach bug or if Malik Willis will make his second career NFL start.

In a rematch of a playoff game from a year ago, the Rams are small underdogs when they travel cross-country to Tampa on Sunday. The Bucs sure look like a hot mess of a football team, but a long week after losing on Thursday night to the Ravens could just be what the Buccaneers needed.

NFL Betting Trends

Favorites are 9-5 in Week 8 straight up and 6-7-1 against the spread.

Unders went 7-6 on Sunday despite it seeming like a high-scoring Sunday.

Favorites are 72-47-1 straight up this year. Underdogs are 66-50-4 against the spread.

Unders lead 70-51-1 and primetime unders are 15-9.

The Browns, Cowboys, Broncos, Giants, Steelers and 49ers are on bye this week.

Philadelphia Eagles at Houston Texans (Thurs.)

Team Spread Total Moneyline – 13.5 43.5 -800 +550

Team Spread Total Moneyline -3 49.5 -155 +130

Team Spread Total Moneyline -4.5 45.5 -225 +180

Team Spread Total Moneyline +310 -8.5 44 -380

Team Spread Total Moneyline -3.5 49 -175 +150

Team Spread Total Moneyline -1.5 46.5 -125 +105

Team Spread Total Moneyline +220 -6.5 39.5 -275

Buffalo Bills at New York Jets

Team Spread Total Moneyline -12.5 47.5 -540 +420

Las Vegas Raiders at Jacksonville Jaguars

Team Spread Total Moneyline -1.5 46.5 -125 +105

Team Spread Total Moneyline -3 44.5 -165 +140

Team Spread Total Moneyline +120 -2.5 49.5 -145

Team Spread Total Moneyline +115 -2.5 42.5 -135

Tennessee Titans at Kansas City Chiefs

Team Spread Total Moneyline +410 -11 47 -520

Team Spread Total Moneyline -3 48 -175 +150

