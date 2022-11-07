NFL Week 9 grades: Buccaneers get ‘D+’ despite Tom Brady’s late-game magic vs. Rams; surging Seahawks earn ‘A’

The Packers spent some serious time trying to add a receiver at the NFL trade deadline, but maybe they should have been looking for a new quarterback.

In what will likely be remembered as one of the worst games of his career, Aaron Rodgers had a meltdown on Sunday with three interceptions during Green Bay’s stunning 15-9 loss to the Lions. It wasn’t necessarily shocking that the Packers lost, but it was shocking how they lost: They simply couldn’t score points while going up against one of the worst defenses in the NFL.

Going into Week 9, the Lions had given up an average of 32.1 points per game, which was the worst in the league by more than five points. If the Packers were going to fix their Offensive problems against anyone, the Lions seemed like a good candidate. However, that didn’t happen, and it didn’t happen because of Rodgers, who made multiple mistakes that were completely uncharacteristic of him.

Rodgers threw two of his three interceptions inside the red zone, marking the first time in his career that he had thrown multiple red zone picks in the same game. Two were intercepted in the end zone, with both clearly Rodgers’ fault. On the first one, which came on a first-and-goal from Detroit’s 5-yard line, Rodgers threw the ball low and it bounced off a defender’s helmet before being picked off by Kerby Joseph.

The next red zone pick came on the very next possession. On a fourth-and-goal from Detroit’s 1, the Packers had a perfect play called: Offensive lineman David Bakhtiari was eligible to catch a pass and he was wide open, but Rodgers underthrew him and Aidan Hutchinson was able to come up with the pick .

That’s normally a throw that Rodgers can make in his sleep, but the 2022 version of Rodgers just hasn’t been as accurate.

Rodgers then hit the interception hat trick when he threw his third pick of the day on a second-down play in the third quarter.

There were also a few other throws where it looked like the Packers might be able to get a big play, but Rodgers just didn’t put enough on it.

Rodgers did throw for 291 yards and a touchdown, but he made too many mistakes, which is something he almost never does against division rivals. This game marked the first time since 2013 that he threw multiple interceptions against a division opponent.

At 3-6, the Packers’ season isn’t over, but it’s hard to see them bouncing back with the way their offense plays. They’ve now lost five games in a row and their season seems to be spiraling out of control.

Alright, Let's get to the grades for every game from Week 9.

