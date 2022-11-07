NFL Week 9 Game Recap: Seattle Seahawks 31, Arizona Cardinals 21 | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics

The Seattle Seahawks continued their unbelievable start to the season with a 31-21 win over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 9.

With the win, the 6-3 Seahawks now hold a 2.5-game lead in the NFC West. The Cardinals fall to 3-6 and need to figure things out quickly if they want any chance of making the playoffs.

Offensive spotlight: Kenneth Walker III continued his Offensive Rookie of the Year campaign. They gained 129 yards and two touchdowns on 29 total touches, forcing five missed tackles along the way.

Defensive spotlight: Shelby Harris dominated the Cardinals’ interior Offensive line. He produced a sack and five pressures on 24 pass-rushing snaps and finished with an 84.9 grade on first review, which would be his highest since 2020.

Rookie spotlight: While Walker is making his case for Offensive Rookie of the Year, Tariq Woolen is making his own for Defensive Rookie of the Year, showing how dominant the Seahawks Rookie class has been.

The fifth-rounder allowed only one catch on two targets for -2 yards, with a forced incompletion and two coverage stops to boot. His nine forced incompletions/interceptions this season trail only Sauce Gardner among all Rookie defenders.

Offensive line spotlight: The Cardinals Offensive line struggled to keep Kyler Murray clean from pressure. Arizona allowed two sacks and 16 pressures on 38 pass-blocking snaps, and that 42.1% pressure-rate is their worst this season.

Box Score

Passing

Seattle Seahawks Player Fantasy Comp/Asst General YPA TD Int Sacks Rtg Geno Smith 21.8 26 of 34 275 8.1 2 1 2 106.9 Arizona Cardinals Player Fantasy Comp/Asst General YPA TD Int Sacks Rtg Kyler Murray 20.0 25 of 35 175 5.0 2 0 5 101.5

Rushing

Seattle Seahawks Player Fantasy Car General YPC TD Long Fum Lost Kenneth Walker III 30.9 26 109 4.2 2 15 0 Geno Smith 21.8 6 38 6.3 0 18 0 Travis Homer 6.2 1 7 7.0 0 7 0 DeeJay Dallas 0.4 1 4 4.0 0 4 0 Arizona Cardinals Player Fantasy Car General YPC TD Long Fum Lost Kyler Murray 20.0 8 60 7.5 0 21 1 James Conner 11.4 7 45 6.4 0 14 0 Eno Benjamin 3.7 4 12 3.0 0 5 0 Greg Dortch 1.3 1 3 3.0 0 3 0 Keaontay Ingram 0.2 1 2 2.0 0 2 0

Receiving

Seattle Seahawks Player Fantasy Tgt Rec General YPT TD Long Kenneth Walker III 30.9 4 3 20 5.0 0 13 Tyler Lockett 17.7 5 5 67 13.4 1 30 DK Metcalf 14.7 6 5 37 6.2 1 9 Noah Fant 14.6 6 5 96 16.0 0 51 Travis Homer 6.2 3 3 25 8.3 0 22 Will Disley 5.4 4 3 24 6.0 0 13 Colby Parkinson 2.6 2 2 6 3.0 0 10 Dee Eskridge 0.0 2 0 0 0.0 0 0 Arizona Cardinals Player Fantasy Tgt Rec General YPT TD Long Zach Ertz 15.0 8 5 40 5.0 1 14 Rondale Moore 14.9 10 8 69 6.9 0 18 DeAndre Hopkins 13.6 5 4 36 7.2 1 22 James Conner 11.4 5 5 19 3.8 0 8 Eno Benjamin 3.7 1 1 15 15.0 0 15 Greg Dortch 1.3 1 1 0 0.0 0 0 Robbie Anderson 0.6 3 1 -4 -1.3 0 -4

