NFL Week 8 top plays: Browns lead Bengals on Monday Night Football

The Cincinnati Bengals (4-3) are taking on the Cleveland Browns (2-5) to close out Week 8 of the NFL season on Monday Night Football.

There’s no love lost between these classic rivals. The Bengals lead the all-time series 51-46.

Here are the top plays from Monday’s action:

Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns

Over the top!

This dazzling hurdle from Donovan Peoples-Jones didn’t net the Browns points on their opening possession, but it sure was fun to see.

The 37-yard gain led to a 53-yard field-goal attempt from Cade York, but a Cincy defender got his mitt on the ball just after it left York’s foot to keep things knotted at 0.

Easy money

The Bengals collected an easy takeaway on a wayward throw from Jacoby Brissett that fell right into Vonn Bell’s lap. The team was unable to make good on the turnover though, punting just four plays later.

Direct mail

After a tough catch-and-run from Amari Cooper put the Browns in excellent field position, Nick Chubb took a direct snap in the red zone and put Cleveland up 6-0. They cashed in on the ensuing two-point try to go up 8-0.

Kicking it

Brown scored on a 55-yard field goal to end the half and give the Browns an 11-0 lead.

I’ll do it myself

Brissett is outdueling Joe Burrow with his arm and legs, adding to the Browns’ lead on this 12-yard keeper and pushing the Browns’ lead to 18-0.

Stay tuned for updates.