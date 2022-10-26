NFL Week 8 Quarterback Rankings | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics

The elite are separating from the pack: Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes stay in the top two spots, and they’re separating from the field.

Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes stay in the top two spots, and they’re separating from the field. Biggest riser moves into top 10: Daniel Jones was the biggest riser on the week. He’s now a top-10 quarterback this season, combining strong grades with rushing efficiency.

Daniel Jones was the biggest riser on the week. He’s now a top-10 quarterback this season, combining strong grades with rushing efficiency. Colts QBs: Sam Ehlinger wasn’t added due to the lack of a performance sample, so Matt Ryan is left in the rankings, showing he’s been the worst quarterback this year.

Estimated reading time: 4 minutes

For these rankings, I utilize a statistical technique called Bayesian Updating to solve the sample size issues. It is a method PFF has used many times in the past, notably when we looked at a number of different draft classes and why the New York Jets needed to draft a quarterback in 2021.

With Bayesian Updating, we can use the Dynamics of the historical quarterback market and individual results to project them PFF grades and expected points added (EPA) per play. Even in a single season, there can be drastic differences in sample sizes for quarterbacks. This means that comparing unadjusted rate stats side by side can give too much credit to those who aren’t a big part of their offense and too little credit for those who dominate as their team’s No. 1.

You can find details of how Bayesian Updating is implemented hereincluding a primer on how we build a posterior belief (or projection) based on historical quarterback results and then update the beliefs (projections) for each quarterback with their actual NFL results on a play-by-play basis.

CONTEXTUALIZE 2022 PERFORMANCE

Before I dive straight into the PFF Analytical quarterback rankings, I’ve provided some visualizations to give proper context to how these quarterbacks performed in PFF grade and EPA per play and some important data splits that show the potential for regression moving forward.

Allen has the best PFF Offensive grade and is also No. 1 in efficiency. Quarterbacks whose efficiency most exceeded our grading were Tua Tagovailoa and Jimmy Garoppolo. On the flip side, Davis Mills and Aaron Rodgers have graded much better than their expected points-based efficiency.