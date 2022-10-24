NFL Week 8 odds and totals: Opening spreads for every NFL game

NFL Week 8 opens with one of the most interesting betting matchups and spreads of the season on Thursday night. On one sideline, you have Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They entered the season as one of the Super Bowl contenders, but after losses to the Pittsburgh Steelers (as 9.5-point favorites) and Carolina Panthers (as 13.5-point favorites), the Buccaneers are one of the most confusing teams in the NFL.

This will be the first time that Tom Brady will be an underdog as the Bucs quarterback since the Chiefs were favored in Super Bowl LV by three points.

The Ravens have been able to build leads but haven’t been able to sustain them with a leaky defense that continues to pose a problem as Baltimore looks to win the AFC North for the first time since 2019.

On the look-ahead lines, the Buccaneers were favored by 3 points, but now the Ravens are small favorites on the road.

NFL Betting Trends

Favorites are now 63-41-1 straight up on the season

Underdogs lead 58-44-3 against the spread (56.9%)

Unders are 63-43-1 (59.4%) this season

Primetime unders are 14-7 (66.7%)

All odds from BetMGM. Click here for live odds. The Chargers and Chiefs are on bye this week.

Baltimore Ravens at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Thurs.)

Team Spread Total Moneyline -1.5 43.5 -120 +100

Team Spread Total Moneyline +180 -4.5 39.5 -225

Team Spread Total Moneyline +225 -6.5 41.5 -275

Team Spread Total Moneyline +375 -10 42.5 -500

Team Spread Total Moneyline -3 49.5 -175 +145

Team Spread Total Moneyline +165 -3.5 49 -200

Team Spread Total Moneyline -2 48 -120 +100

Team Spread Total Moneyline +400 -11 43.5 -550

Team Spread Total Moneyline -1.5 41 -125 +105

Team Spread Total Moneyline -3.5 41 -190 +155

Team Spread Total Moneyline +120 -2.5 46.5 -145

Team Spread Total Moneyline +165 -4 41.5 -200

Team Spread Total Moneyline -2 42 -135 +110

Team Spread Total Moneyline +375 – 10.5 47.5 -500

Team Spread Total Moneyline -3 47.5 -165 +135

