NFL Week 8 live updates: Coverage maps, schedule, odds, Picks and Fantasy analysis

There is the business side of football, and then there’s trading feared pass rusher and beloved team Captain Robert Quinn.

“You let your emotions flow, you wish them well and it’s not business as usual,” defensive coordinator Alan Williams said Thursday at Halas Hall, approximately 24 hours after the trade news broke. “I hate that word where you go, ‘Hey, it’s business as usual.’ Well, it’s not.

“We still have a job to do. But… we’re gonna miss him on a personal level and a professional level. So I think you let those things show, but when we get on the field we focus in on the job that we have at hand.”

On the field, Dominique Robinson and Trevis Gipson figure to see more playing time after the Bears traded Quinn to the Eagles for a 2023 fourth-round pick. But off it, replacing everything Quinn meant to the Locker room must happen naturally, particularly when it comes to leadership.

“I told the guys (Wednesday) that they don’t have to be Robert,” Williams said. “I still want them to be themselves. There is a void, but I’ll just wait and see who fills that void naturally.

“As a coach. you don’t want to push guys into being or doing something that they are not comfortable with or are not capable of. So, ultimately there is a void and ultimately someone will step up. We’ll just see who that missing piece is.”

In trading Quinn, general manager Ryan Poles rightfully kept the long-term future as his focus. It wasn’t easy, though. Not with Quinn.

“I value — I think I’ve talked about that a lot — the Locker room and what it means and the culture, and it sucks to mess with that, to be completely honest with you,” Poles said. “But again, my job is to do what’s best for this organization, not only now but in the future. I felt like that was the best move for us to make.”

