NFL Week 8 injuries: Deebo Samuel out vs. Rams with hamstring; D’Andre Swift set to make return to Lions

Week 8 in the NFL kicked off on Thursday with the Ravens taking down the Bucs in Tampa, and now we have a full Sunday slate of games that is jam-packed with key matchups. We have five Divisional games on the docket, including a Panthers-Falcons Matchup where the Winner will surprisingly grab hold of first place in the NFC South. Meanwhile, both the Eagles and Bills return from their Week 7 bye and are double-digit favorites in their contests.

Of course, with a new week of games comes a new collection of injuries that we need to follow. With teams finishing up the week of practice, they’ve released their final injury reports and rolled out game statuses for Week 8. Below, you’ll be able to find each of those reports and a breakdown of some of the biggest injuries.

Campbell was newly signed so it’s possible he wasn’t logistically able to get his affairs in order to make the international trip. Given that their absences for Week 8 were not injury-related, logistical issues could also be what is preventing Gillespie and Gotsis from playing as well.

The Lions did not give star running back D’Andre Swift an injury designation after practicing fully all week, so it would appear like he is in line to make his return to Detroit’s backfield on Sunday. St. Brown is still in concussion protocol but did practice fully, which is an encouraging sign for his possible return this week as well.

Boswell popped up on the injury report on Friday as a limited participant due to a groin injury that now has him listed as questionable. Pittsburgh will also be without Ogunjobi and Wallace after they were held out of practice all week. On a more positive note, TJ Watt didn’t rule out a possible return this week as he currently still resides on IR and would need to be activated onto the active roster.

Coming off a bye week, the Eagles are healthy. Robert Quinn is expected to make his debut.

The Saints will once again be without a number of key starters, including Thomas. Head Coach Dennis Allen said Friday that there is no timetable for Thomas’ return. New Orleans will also be without Landry and Lattimore after they were both unable to practice this week.

Hubbard was unable to practice all week due to his ankle injury, so it’s not surprising that he was ultimately ruled out for this Pivotal Matchup against Atlanta. With him sidelined, D’Onta Foreman and Rookie Raheem Blackshear should see an uptick in work. Meanwhile, interim head Coach Steve Wilks said Friday that Horn “looked good” in practice and anticipates him playing this week. At quarterback, Baker Mayfield was not listed on the injury report and will back up PJ Walker.

Atlanta’s secondary will be without two main pieces in Terrell and Hawkins this weekend after they were unable to practice all week. There is some hope, however, that Alford will be able to suit up after he was limited throughout the week. Running back Caleb Huntley — who popped up on the injury report on Thursday with an illness — carries no designation heading into this game.

Coming off a short week, the Bears are pretty healthy heading into Week 8. Borom is the Lone player ruled out of their Matchup with Dallas due to a concussion. With him sidelined, Riley Reiff or Alex Leatherwood could fill in along the Offensive line. Fellow Offensive lineman Lucas Patrick was placed on injured reserve in the middle of the week. The only other player listed on the injury report this week was defensive lineman Armon Watts, who missed Thursday’s session due to personal reasons, but was a full participant on Friday and carries no injury designation.

The Cowboys officially listed Elliott as doubtful for Sunday’s Matchup against Chicago after not practicing at all throughout the week. If he is ruled out Tony Pollard would see the lion’s share of touches out of the backfield. Meanwhile, Parsons popped up on the injury report with a shoulder injury on Thursday, was limited on Friday and officially listed as questionable.

None of the players ruled out practiced at all this week, so their final designations aren’t too shocking. Charles did improve to a limited participant on Friday after missing both Wednesday and Thursday due to an illness. Thomas was limited throughout the week.

Indianapolis had already named Sam Ehlinger the starter for Week 8 despite Ryan’s shoulder injury, so the Veteran being ruled out isn’t as earth-shattering as it may seem. The Colts will see the return of Shaquille Leonard after he had been sidelined since Week 4. Head Coach Frank Reich noted Friday that Leonard will be on a pitch count.

The 49ers will take on their NFC West Rival without a few key members, most notably Samuel who has been slowed by a hamstring injury throughout the week. Samuel didn’t practice all week, so he’s out for Sunday. Brandon Aiyuk will be the 49ers’ top target at wide receiver.

Everyone New York ruled out was unable to practice at all this week, including Bellinger who underwent eye surgery to repair a fractured eye socket he suffered against the Jaguars last Sunday. Tight ends Chris Myarick and Tanner Hudson could see additional work with Bellinger sidelined.

Packers at Bills (-11)

The Packers saw positive progression from Gary, who suffered a concussion against Washington last week. They practiced on a limited basis on Thursday before being upgraded to a full participant on Friday. Both Bakhtiari and Jenkins practiced in a limited fashion Friday. Aaron Rodgers (right thumb) did not have a designation to end the week.

Buffalo is pretty healthy Entering this prime-time matchup with Green Bay, only listing two players on the final injury report. Most players listed throughout the week were also simply given rest days, including wideout Stefon Diggs, who was given the day off on Friday. On top of Brown and Jones, the Bills also ruled out cornerback Tre’Davious White for this game. The reason why White is not on the injury report is because he has yet to be activated off of IR.

