NFL Week 8 injuries: Broncos’ Russell Wilson limited; Buccaneers’ WR ruled out for ‘Thursday Night Football’

NFL storylines seem to change on a daily basis. Last week, the big story was Christian McCaffrey being traded from the Panthers to the 49ers in a move that kick-started what should be an interesting time in the NFL ahead of the trade deadline. The news shifted to Indianapolis this week after the Colts made the shocking decision to bench Matt Ryan after just seven games.

While the NFL news cycle is nonstop, injury news — for better or worse — seems to always remain at the forefront of the league’s main headlines. That is certainly the case in Week 8, as several high-profile players are dealing with injuries as the season reaches the Midway point.

Below is a rundown of every NFL team’s main injury news Midway through the regular season’s eighth week. Be sure to checkmark this story, as we’ll be providing updates throughout the day as teams continue to post their respective injury reports.

Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage (hamstring) has been ruled out of Thursday night’s game. Fellow wideout Julio Jones (knee) will be a game-time decision. The former All-Pro hasn’t played since Week 4 as he has been dealing with the injury for most of his first season in Tampa.

Russell Wilson was limited on Wednesday after missing Sunday’s loss to the New York Jets. Coach Nathaniel Hackett said that Wilson is trending towards playing while adding that the veteran quarterback did “quite a bit” of work during Wednesday’s practice.

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott missed practice Wednesday as he is dealing with a knee sprain. Elliott’s current injury is not related to last year’s PCL injury. The fact that the Cowboys have an upcoming bye week ahead of them (which would give Elliott two weeks off if he does not play Sunday) will not be considered regarding his possible status on Sunday, according to Cowboys Coach Mike McCarthy.

Dolphins Coach Mike McDaniel announced Wednesday that starting safety Brandon Jones will miss the rest of the season with a left ACL injury. Jones, the Dolphins’ leading tackler through seven games, sustained the injury during Sunday night’s win over the Steelers.

McDaniels is optimistic fellow defensive backs Keion Crossen and Kader Kohou will be available against the Lions after both players missed Miami’s last game.

On the Lions’ side, Coach Dan Campbell said that there is still hope that Rookie wideout Jameson Williams will play this season. Campbell added that it would be at least another month before Williams would be ready to return as he continues to work his way back from an ACL injury.

The 5-2 Jets were without wideout Corey Davis (knee) and defensive end John Franklin-Myers (illness) on Wednesday. Coach Robert Saleh announced Wednesday that Rookie defensive end Jermaine Johnson (ankle) would be limited during the team’s first practice of the week but has a chance to face New England on Sunday. Johnson has missed the Jets’ last two games.

The 6-1 Giants had several notable injury updates on Wednesday. Wideouts Kadarius Toney (hamstring) and Kenny Golladay (knee) did not practice Wednesday, according to Coach Brian Daboll. Linebacker Oshane Ximines (quad) and cornerback Cor’Dale Flott (calf) also did not practice.

Offensive lineman Nick Gates (leg) was added to the active roster as he continues his remarkable recovery after fracturing his fibula and tibia last September.

Aaron Rodgers missed practice on Wednesday, as the two-time reigning league MVP is dealing with a thumb injury. This marks the third straight Wednesday Rodgers has missed as he continues to manage the injury.

Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White will not make his season debut this week, according to Coach Sean McDermott. White, who has been recovering from an ACL injury sustained during the 2021 season, has been practicing with the team since he was designated to return from the physically unable to perform list on October 12. White has to be activated prior to the Bills’ November 6 Matchup against the Jets or he will be forced to miss the remainder of the season.

