NFL Week 8 Inactives – Statuses for Giants vs. Seahawks

The Giants were one of just four teams that started the same five offensive linemen in every game this season, but that streak ended this week.

The team announced Friday that left guard Ben Bredeson and Rookie right tackle Evan Neal are among the six players who will not play in Seattle. The linemen suffered knee injuries last week in Jacksonville. Coach Brian Daboll said he is “leaning” towards starting the players who replaced them against the Jaguars – Rookie Joshua Ezeudu at guard and Tire Phillips at tackle. Phillips was listed as questionable with a toe injury.

Bredeson was later placed on injured reserve on Saturday, when the team also activated outside linebacker Elerson Smith. Safety Landon Collins and tight end Lawrence Cager were elevated from the practice squad for Sunday’s game against the Seahawks.

Also sidelined are tight end Daniel Bellinger (eye), wide receiver Kenny Golladay (knee), linebacker Oshane Ximines (quad) and cornerback Cor’Dale Flott (calf). Defensive lineman Leonard Williams (elbow) and defensive back Jason Pinnock (foot) were questionable.

Bellinger, who has scored three touchdowns this season, underwent surgery to repair a fractured eye socket he suffered last week in Jacksonville.

“I just feel bad for him,” tight ends Coach Andy Bischoff said this week. “He has made such good progress every week, and it was a vicious injury. The ability for a fist to go through a mask like that is just so uncommon. Fingers go through there, but for that to happen, I just feel for him and his own well-being. If you look at the replay, it clearly was an accident. To get your whole fist in there, there’s just not that much space. Again, I feel for him. It appears like he’s on a good track of recovering. That’s a good thing.”

Offensive lineman Nick Gates will be in uniform Sunday for the first time since fracturing his left fibula and tibia in Washington on Sept. 16, 2021. Gates, who underwent seven surgeries, was added to the roster this week.

“Definitely, when I see that jersey and put on those pads for the first time since Week 2 last year, I think that’ll hit me a little bit,” he said. “And that’ll be a good feeling. But once that happens, you got to erase that. We have a game to play. So, it’s a quick moment. And after that, you’ve just got to go.”

Below is a look at the inactive list, which is released 90 minutes prior to kickoff:

WR Kenny Golladay

CB Cor’Dale Flott

OLB Oshane Ximines

LB Austin Calitro

T Evan Neal

TE Daniel Bellinger