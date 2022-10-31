NFL Week 8 Fantasy Football Recap: Houston Texans vs. Tennessee Titans | Fantasy Football News, Rankings and Projections
• Derrick Henry: 32 carries, 219 yards, 2 touchdowns, 1 reception, 9 receiving yards
• Dameon Pierce: 15 carries, 35 yards, 3 receptions, 16 receiving yards, 1 receiving touchdown
PFF’s Fantasy football recap focuses on player usage and stats, breaking down all the vital information you need to achieve Fantasy success in 2022.
Malik Willis‘ first start: The Titans rookie made his first NFL start with Ryan Tannehill out due to injury.
- The Titans basically went with the strategy of running every play. And it worked. Their running backs ran the ball 40 times for over 300 yards.
- This game made it more clear that Dontrell Hilliard is the handcuff in case Derrick Henry gets hurt at any point this season. Hilliard ran eight times for 83 yards.
- Willis ran the ball on designed runs three times and scrambled on two of his 12 dropbacks.
- Willis is an intriguing Fantasy option because of his rushing ability, but he did nothing to show he should remain the starting quarterback beyond this week.
- The Titans have one of the best records in the NFL, so they are unlikely to turn to Willis unless Tannehill remains hurt or plays much worse.
- Typically in a game like this, a receiver could be a buy-low candidate, but the Titans’ tight ends have been unplayable all season, and Treylon Burks will likely disrupt any momentum a wide receiver could build once Burks is back.
Avoid the Texans’ receivers: Houston had a game script that could have led to a lot of receiving production, but no receiver stepped up.
- Brandin Cooks was the only receiver with more than 25 receiving yards. They can remain in starting lineups.
- He has been the subject of trade rumors, so this may have been his last game with the team.
- Nico Collins is a waiver wire target, particularly if Cooks gets traded, but he missed this game with a groin injury.
- Phillip Dorsett became a starter with Collins out but caught just one pass for six yards. Chris Moore became a mainstay in three-receiver sets but didn’t see a target.
- Brevin Jordan led the Texans’ tight end room in snaps after missing most of the season to date, but it remained a three-man committee.
- Jordan is a player to keep an eye on if he can eventually take the third-down snaps back from Jordan Akins.
Table Notes
• Snaps include plays called back due to penalties, including Offensive holding or defensive pass interference. The other three stats have these plays removed.
• Targets may differ from official NFL sources. The most likely discrepancy would be from a clear thrown-away pass, where the NFL may give the target to the nearest receiver, while this data will not.
• Carries are only designed plays. Quarterback scrambles won’t count for the total number of carries in the game.