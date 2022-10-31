NFL Week 8 Fantasy Football Recap: Houston Texans vs. Tennessee Titans | Fantasy Football News, Rankings and Projections

• Derrick Henry: 32 carries, 219 yards, 2 touchdowns, 1 reception, 9 receiving yards

• Dameon Pierce: 15 carries, 35 yards, 3 receptions, 16 receiving yards, 1 receiving touchdown

PFF’s Fantasy football recap focuses on player usage and stats, breaking down all the vital information you need to achieve Fantasy success in 2022.

Malik Willis‘ first start: The Titans rookie made his first NFL start with Ryan Tannehill out due to injury.

The Titans basically went with the strategy of running every play. And it worked. Their running backs ran the ball 40 times for over 300 yards.

This game made it more clear that Dontrell Hilliard is the handcuff in case Derrick Henry gets hurt at any point this season. Hilliard ran eight times for 83 yards.

Willis ran the ball on designed runs three times and scrambled on two of his 12 dropbacks.

Willis is an intriguing Fantasy option because of his rushing ability, but he did nothing to show he should remain the starting quarterback beyond this week.

The Titans have one of the best records in the NFL, so they are unlikely to turn to Willis unless Tannehill remains hurt or plays much worse.

Typically in a game like this, a receiver could be a buy-low candidate, but the Titans’ tight ends have been unplayable all season, and Treylon Burks will likely disrupt any momentum a wide receiver could build once Burks is back.

Avoid the Texans’ receivers: Houston had a game script that could have led to a lot of receiving production, but no receiver stepped up.

Brandin Cooks was the only receiver with more than 25 receiving yards. They can remain in starting lineups.

He has been the subject of trade rumors, so this may have been his last game with the team.

Nico Collins is a waiver wire target, particularly if Cooks gets traded, but he missed this game with a groin injury.

Phillip Dorsett became a starter with Collins out but caught just one pass for six yards. Chris Moore became a mainstay in three-receiver sets but didn’t see a target.

Brevin Jordan led the Texans’ tight end room in snaps after missing most of the season to date, but it remained a three-man committee.

Jordan is a player to keep an eye on if he can eventually take the third-down snaps back from Jordan Akins .

Table Notes

• Snaps include plays called back due to penalties, including Offensive holding or defensive pass interference. The other three stats have these plays removed.

• Targets may differ from official NFL sources. The most likely discrepancy would be from a clear thrown-away pass, where the NFL may give the target to the nearest receiver, while this data will not.

• Carries are only designed plays. Quarterback scrambles won’t count for the total number of carries in the game.