NFL Week 8 Fantasy Football Recap: Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers | Fantasy Football News, Rankings and Projections

• D’Onta Foreman: 26 carries, 118 yards, 3 touchdowns

• DJ Moore: 6 receptions, 152 yards, 1 touchdown, 1 carry, 3 rushing yards

The Panthers without Chuba Hubbard: D’Onta Foreman had no problem being the Panthers’ lead back, putting up a dominant game on the ground.

Foreman saw a clear majority of snaps in most situations, leading to his dominant game on the ground.

It’s worth remembering that Hubbard had double the carries and more routes than Foreman in three quarters prior to his injury.

Foreman rarely played on third downs, which is a good indication that Hubbard will still see the receiving work when healthy.

We would expect Foreman to probably lead the team in carries with how well he’s played the past two weeks, but that is no sure thing — it depends on how much the Panthers like Hubbard.

Add Terrace Marshall Jr.: The second-year receiver caught four passes for 87 yards in the Panthers’ loss.

Marshall remains the clear second receiver for the Panthers. His playing time has blown up since the team traded Robbie Anderson to the Cardinals.

Laviska Shenault Jr. became more involved in the offense, but it was at the expense of Shi Smith instead of Marshall. This is a good sign that Marshall will remain a clear starter for the rest of the season.

He is still only 22 years old and was very talented in college. This is similar to picking up any other highly drafted rookie in hopes they blow up in the second half of the season.

Sell ​​high on Kyle Pitts: Pitts caught five passes for 80 yards and a touchdown, but this might not be a sign of things to come.

The Falcons have heavily relied on Pitts when playing from behind. He has 1.71 yards per route run with a lead compared to 0.85 while playing from behind.

Seventy-one of Pitts’ 80 receiving yards against the Panthers came when the game was tied or the Falcons were playing from behind.

Atlanta has the second-easiest remaining schedule . Six of their nine remaining opponents have a losing record so far this season, and no team is more than a game over .500.

Both Cordarrelle Patterson and Damien Williams are eligible to return from injured reserve this week.

We can expect Atlanta to become even more run-heavy going forward with a favorable schedule and their veteran backs.

