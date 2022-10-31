NFL Week 8: Bengals-Browns predictions by Chiefs football Writers

Week 8 of the NFL season concludes with the Cincinnati Bengals (4-3) on the road against the Cleveland Browns (2-5) on Monday Night Football.

According to DraftKings Sportsbookthe Bengals are favored by three points.

Why shouldn’t the NFL put two of its orange-clad teams on the schedule for Halloween night — especially when it’s a Divisional matchup? Lately, the Bengals have been hot — winning four of their last five games — while the Browns have been ice-cold, losing four straight as they wait for quarterback Deshaun Watson to step onto the field. Still, these two teams have a lot of shared history — and Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase will miss the game with a hip injury.

Here are our Picks for Monday night’s game. Be sure to cast your vote, too — and discuss the game in the comments!

Arrowhead Pride Readers pick

READER RECORD: 69-49-3

Poll Which team wins Bengals (4-3) at Browns (2-5)?

